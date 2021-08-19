OPEN CASTING CALL: M. Night Shyamalan is Looking for East Texans to Cast in Next Film

In 2001 a friend and I went to an open casting call for a movie in Longview, I never heard back from the producers. My friend actually landed a starring roll and even began filming for it before funding for the film fell though, or something. Honestly, I'm not sure why it didn't get finished. I'll check with Scott and get back with you.

From the man who brought us blockbusters including "Sixth Sense," and "Signs," M. Night Shyamalan is set to bring his legendary plot twists and story-telling to East Texas. The Academy Award winning director's next feature film will be based in East Texas, and he's looking for East Texans to fill the roll of extras in Marshall.

Under production with the working title "Untitled Caddo Lake Film," Shymalan's team is on the hunt for locals in the East Texas and Shreveport areas from around Caddo Lake, and they're looking for dozens, reportedly they have 40-plus paid roles to fill some with peaking parts. Most roles will only require one-to-two days of work.

There is an open casting call set for Saturday, August 28th from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library an open casting call is being held for a film being produced in the Caddo Lake area in October. If you've always wanted to be on the big screen, here's your chance!

UPDATE: They are officially out of casting slots. But are asking anyone who is interested to please submit a VIRTUAL audition, you can do that right here. They promise to watch every single virtual audition video.

Good luck!

