‘Paranormal Activity 7’ to Arrive By Halloween

This Halloween, prepare yourself for a fright fest in the form of Paranormal Activity 7. The brand new installment in the popular horror franchise will arrive on Paramount+ by the end of October, with a script by Christopher Landon (Freaky, Happy Death Day). Landon will co-executive produce with Steven Schneider. Original franchise creator Oren Peli and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions will produce, with Underwater's William Eubank at the helm.

In addition, we’ll also be getting a brand-new documentary about the making of Paranormal Activity franchise. This behind-the-scenes doc is also expected to arrive on the streaming platform by Halloween, so you can watch it in tandem with Paranormal Activity 7 during your horror movie marathon.

“A new Paranormal Activity from Paramount Players should bring fans an unexpected reimagining of the beloved horror franchise — We’ll also be launching a documentary on the making of the Paranormal Activity feature. Both of which will be coming to the service in time for Halloween,” said CPO of ViacomCBS Streaming, Tanya Giles, at the TCA press tour (via Collider).

This will be the first new Paranormal Activity movie since Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension in 2015. Paranormal Activity 7 will star Emily Bader (Charmed), Rolan Buck III (Better Call Saul), and Henry Ayers-Brown (Blacklist). Also, it was shared that Paranormal Activity 7 is just “one of three or four movies” that Paramount Pictures’ sister studio, Paramount Players, plans on presenting each year.

In the meantime, you might want to brush up on the Paranormal Activity movies — there are six of them, after all. When Halloween rolls around, prepare to lower the blinds, dim the lights, and let Paranormal Activity 7 give you and your friends a good scare. Then, turn the lights back up and unwind with the informative documentary.

