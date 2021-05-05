The ‘Rugrats’ Return in First Trailer for Their Revival Series

The dream of the ’90s lives on Paramount+. The streaming service already has a slew of your favorite Nickelodeon shows from the channel’s heyday, including Nickelodeon Guts, Double Dare, Hey Dude, and All That. Now it’s adding new versions of other Nickelodeon classics, like Rugrats, the beloved animated series that ran for more than 170 episodes on Nick all through the 1990s and into the early 2000s, and also spawned several movies as well.

The new Rugrats features a new animation style —3D instead of 2D — but it’s got all of the original characters, along with many of the original voices, including E.G. Daily as Tommy, Cheryl Chase as Angelica, and Kath Soucie as Phil and Lil. It’s also produced by the original Rugrats creators, Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain. Watch the show’s first trailer below:

Well, it definitely does look like Rugrats, even with the new animation, and it definitely does sound like Rugrats — although it’s not quite the same without that original Rugrats theme song. Hopefully they sneak that in there somewhere. Here’s the show’s synopsis:

Rugrats is a reimagining of the classic '90s hit, the brand-new series features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.

Rugrats premieres on May 27 on Paramount+.

