"Pretty Heart" singer Parker McCollum has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to miss a pair of shows scheduled for this week as he quarantines.

The Texas-bred singer revealed the news on social media, adding that he's feeling well for the most part. The message was apologetic, as a frustrated McCollum had been looking forward to playing two shows in Kansas and Oklahoma this weekend.

"After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for covid (sic) and the results came back showing I was positive for the virus," the 28-year-old McCollum writes. "My deepest apologies to the fans and the venues who were counting on me to perform. I absolutely believe that the shows should go on and I wish more than anything I could be there to play them."

The two shows in question were scheduled for Aug. 20 at Britt's Farm in Manhattan, Kan., and Weedstock in Stillwater, Okla., on Aug. 21. Weedstock is a three-day festival that has drawn the ire of some locals, including the mayor. However, others argue the festival needs to go on as planned for businesses to survive.

McCollum was the scheduled headliner for Friday night's show, while the Randy Rogers Band will headline on Saturday.

"it's just an absolute bad stroke up (sic) luck on the timing of contracting this virus," McCollum continues. "Please wear your mask and stay healthy."

"Pretty Heart" is McCollum's first radio single since signing to UMG Nashville and it's a Top 20 so far. Recently he talked to Taste of Country about meeting one of his idols, George Strait.