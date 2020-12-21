Parker McCollum's first national release has reached No. 1 on country radio's Mediabase chart. "Pretty Heart" was first released to Texas radio in late 2019 and rose to No. 1 early in 2020. Soon after it, began it's long, deliberate climb to the top of the national chart.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

McCollum's new EP Hollywood Gold debuted at number 10 on the Billboard country chart, and subsequently became the highest-selling debut this year according to ABC News Radio. In addition his first national single, "Pretty Heart" has also been certified gold by the RIAA, marking 500,000 units sold.

As the single has made it's way up national radio, Parker's hasn't slowed down in The Lone Star State, releasing two more singles this year to Texas radio. The second off his new EP was the Chris Stapleton penned "Like a Cowboy," and the third the fan-favorite "Young Man's Blues" update.

Congratulations, Parker! From all of us here at Radio Texas, LIVE! for the first of what we're sure will be many chart-toppers. The Limestone Kid will headline our 2021 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on the brick streets of downtown Tyler.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app to continuously stream Parker McCollum and all the best Texas & Red Dirt without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.