Parker McCollum Reveals Positive COVID Test, Has Message for Fans

After months off of the road Parker McCollum and the band were excited for a couple of safe, socially distanced shows this weekend, but then COVID struck.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This evening The Limestone Kid let fans know that he will not be able to perform this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19, "I went to get tested for COVID and the results came back showing I was positive for the virus," he tweeted. "My deepest apologies to the fans and venues who were counting on me to perform."

While he will not be there McCollum did take the time to say he still believed that the show should go on, and encouraged everyone to be safe, "Please wear your mask and stay healthy."

I know there are a lot of you that were expecting to see me in concert this weekend in Kansas, and Oklahoma. After several months of being off the road, we were finally getting a chance to play two socially distanced, mask mandated shows. After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID and the results came back showing I was positive for the virus. My deepest apologies to the fans and venues who were counting on me to perform. I absolutely believe that the shows should go on and I wish more than anything I could be there to play them. I fell great and will sel quarantine at the ranch for 14 days. It's just an absolute bad stroke of luck on the timing of the contracting this virus. I want to play so bad. I truly am so sorry for not being there this weekend. Please wear your mask and stay healthy. Hope to see you soon.

The Texas native is currently enjoying his first career Top 20 single on The Billboard Country Airplay Chart with "Pretty Heart." Last week he dropped a new version of his fan-favorite song "Young Man Blues."