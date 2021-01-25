Parker McCollum is set to make his live national television debut tomorrow morning. He tweeted out the news this afternoon, so don't miss The Limestone Kid on The 3rd Hour of The Today Show.

It's been an eventful 2021 thus far for Parker. If you missed it, three weeks ago we reported that Parker McCollum will be making playing the Opry in February. Then last week we got a little glimpse behind-the-scenes and got to watch the exact moment that McCollum was invited.

"Holy s#it, for real?"

Ahead of one of his Billy Bob's concerts this month, he had a three night run at the World's Largest Honky Tonk, Parker got the call and Opry invite from Dierks Bentley, he graciously accepted. So when Dierks returns to the Opry on February 6th, Parker will be making his debut.

McCollum's latest EP, Hollywood Gold, debuted at number 10 on the Billboard country chart, and was the highest-selling debut EP last year. In addition his first national single, "Pretty Heart" (which went No.1 in Texas early in 2020), closed out the year at No. 1 on national radio, and was certified gold by the RIAA, marking 500,000 units sold. Oh, and it was a Top 10 selling single and the 41st most played song on country radio in 2020.