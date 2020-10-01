PATH's Coats For Kids campaign has kicked off. Throughout the month of October, participating dry cleaners will take your new or gently used coat, clean them for free and give them to PATH to give to kids in need for the colder months in East Texas.

Your coats can also be dropped off at the PATH office at 402 W. Front Street in Tyler, Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. But those coats can also be dropped off at the following dry cleaners:

Comet Cleaners

Hart's Cleaners

Progress Cleaners

Regency Cleaners

Shannon's Cleaners

The Cleaning Company

VIP Cleaners

Altra FCU - 2815 WSW Loop 323

Altra FCU - 5523 Troup Hwy

Altra FCU - 8976 South Broadway Ave.

Have some fun with the Coats For Kids campaign, too. Get your office, church or school class together to collect coats to donate to PATH. Could make for some fun friendly competition.

PATH (People Attempting To Help) was founded in 1985 by Gertrude Windsor with the "mission to restore hope with a personalized approach to empower our East Texas neighbors to thrive in our community." In 2019, PATH helped 19,000 East Texans with emergency assistance, medical services, housing, child mentoring and more. PATH also operates a large food pantry. In addition to Coats For Kids, PATH also hosts drives for diapers and box fans to help those in need in East Texas.

Get more details on the great work at PATH at pathhelps.org.