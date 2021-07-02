A patriotic holiday such as the Fourth of July generally means a day off from work, full of backyard parties, fireworks displays ... and, of course, music celebrating the country in which we live. And, as country fans know, the genre is full of songs perfect for such an occasion.

Whether in times of war or peace, American anthems have turned into been fan-favorite country songs. There are songs about living in the USA, songs about serving our country and songs about being a proud citizen. Everyone from Merle Haggard to Brooke Eden has a patriotic track in their catalog -- which is to say, it's a timeless subject.

The Boot's Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue playlist features more than 100 songs -- that's almost seven hours of music -- made for celebrating America. Turn it up and enjoy!

Listen to The Boot's Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue Spotify Playlist:

