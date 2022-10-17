Pecos & The Rooftops Welcome “New Era” Teasing Next Single “Hurt No More”

Is it time? Pecos & The Rooftops have fans on high alert after a teaser that includes a taste of a new song and the promise of a "new era" on Instagram.

I caught up with Pecos Hurley, lead singer of Pecos and The Rooftops this past May at our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, where he and the boys set the place on fire.

Summer last we got word that they'd be releasing a new album at some point in '21. obviously that didn't come to fruition. But Pecos did assure me that they're looking at late this year for a brand new album. It's fall now, and this is the first real possibility of an album release date that we've gotten from The Rooftops.

"October 28.. a new era of PRT begins." Pecos & The Rooftops on Instagram

Meanwhile their breakthrough smash "This Damn Song" was released in April of 2019. And to say it's become a viral hit is no exaggeration. The song has hit Platinum status and is hugely popular at Radio Texas, LIVE!. Here we are three years years after its release it is still being streamed 60-70k every day. And, yes, that is Alexis Texas in the music video.

