PHOTOS: Check Out These Photos From Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’24

It's been such an amazing day of partying, eating BBQ, and listening to some great live music at the 10th annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival! 

We can't believe that it has already been 10 years of Red Dirt and are so glad you all came out to celebrate with us. It turned out to be a beautiful, sunny day and we made sure to have a great time!

We have a sneak peek of some photos for you all to look through. Check them out and see if you can spot yourself. If you find any you like, go ahead and save, screenshot, or download them. They're all free!

We will have professional photos up soon as well, so be sure to watch out for those.

Do you have photos from Red Dirt you want to share with us? We'd love to see them! Download our app by clicking here and send them over to us there.

LOOK: Red Dirt 2024 Pictures

Can you find yourself in these first Red Dirt 2024 photos?

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '24 Full Lineup

This May 4th, we'll be taking over The Brick Streets for our 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.

This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 4th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 2nd, at reddirtbbqfest.com.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival: The Full List of Our '24 BBQ Joints

It's no secret that Texans are proud people, and two of the things we're most proud of are our barbecue and our music. That's how Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was born. Now featuring more than 20 of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas AND the biggest names in Texas & Red Dirt Music, we combine the best of both worlds. If you haven't been to Red Dirt yet, we hope to see you in 2024!
