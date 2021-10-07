Raising Cane’s Corporate Staff Now Working Fryers In Restaurants

Get our free mobile app

If you know Raising Cane's, you know they do some pretty interesting things. Partnering with classic movies years after they were released, cardboard cutouts of Coach O, whatever they're going to say to greet you at the drive through today.

But their latest "interesting" move is more out of necessity than fun. However I'm pretty sure the Cane's folks will find a way to make this fun too.

Raising Cane's will now be sending a large portion of their Corporate team out to restaurants to work on the front lines. These employees will be working the day-to-day operations of local Cane's stores. Running the cash register, preparing food, using the fryers, and all of the aspects of regular fast food operations.

The reason for this? The current labor market.

Raising Cane's Co-CEO AJ Kumaran told Business Insider:

"It's no secret that today's hiring market is a challenge, and ahead of our massive growth next year, having the support we need is critical. We are all in this together."

But its actually more complicated for Raising Cane's. Because not only is the company trying to operate its current amount of restaurants, they're trying to expand in 2022. Trying to navigate both led Cane's to their creative solution.

According to Restaurant Dive, Cane's will be sending half of their Corporate staff out to restaurants. That means 450 Corporate members are heading out. They will be at these locations until the company hits their goal of hiring 10,000 hourly employees over the next 50 days.

