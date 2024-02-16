Randy Rogers Singing George Strait Hit Live Makes it Feel Like ’85

Nope, it's not 1985. But Randy Rogers singing one of the biggest songs in country music history might have you second-guessing that fact.

I've seen Randy Rogers Band in concert at least a dozen times, and they will be back to headline our 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in May, but I've never heard him cover George Strait's smash "The Chair" before.

Now I have.

This video is from two years ago, and a big thanks to our pals at Galleywinter, who shared this video of Randy Rogers and Brady Black covering "The Chair" at Billy Bob's Texas.

"The Chair" was written by Hank Cochran and Dean Dillon. According to Wikipedia, it was released in August 1985 as the first single from George Strait’s album Something Special, "the song reached number one on the country music charts and was named by CMT as one of the Top 100 country songs of all time, posting at number 24 on that list."

Tickets for the 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, happening May 4th in Tyler, TX, go on sale Friday (Feb. 2). In addition to the BBQ, this year's show will feature Pony Bradshaw, Treaty Oak Revival, Mark Chestnutt, Kolby Cooper, Casey Donahew, and Randy Rogers Band.

