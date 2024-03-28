Country Music will be well represented this May on The Brick Streets in Tyler, TX, as we welcome Mark Chesnutt to the 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival presented by Patterson Tyler.

Chesnutt was one of the greatest acts during one of Country Music's most prolific eras. The Texas native has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 Top 10 singles, four platinum albums, and five gold records.

And we're excited to have him as part of perhaps our most electric lineups in the ten-year history of Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.

Tickets are officially on sale and they are moving fast, so don't wait to get yours now. Ladies and gentlemen, your full '24 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival lineup:

Randy Rogers Band

Casey Donahew

Kolby Cooper

Mark Chesnutt

Treaty Oak Revival

Pony Bradshaw

Mark Chesnutt also charted twenty top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, of which eight reached number one: "Brother Jukebox", "I'll Think of Something", "It Sure Is Monday", "Almost Goodbye", "I Just Wanted You to Know", "Gonna Get a Life", "It's a Little Too Late", and a cover of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing".

His first three albums for MCA (Too Cold at Home, Longnecks & Short Stories, and Almost Goodbye) along with a 1996 Greatest Hits package issued on Decca are all certified platinum.

In addition to the music, the festival has featured so many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats for attendees. Click here to see our participating BBQ joints.

The 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Patterson Tyler. Brought to you in part by Choctaw Casino Grant, Cavender's, Leslie Cain Realty, Bird Dog Insurance, Plato Group, Pratt Homes, and A-Max Insurance.

Remember, this year's festival will be on Saturday, May 4th. You can secure your tickets now right here. We're looking forward to seeing all of you back out on The Brick Streets of Tyler, TX, this spring.

