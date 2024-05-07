Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’24 Official Photo Gallery, Find Yourself!

For the 10th consecutive year y'all sold out The Brick Streets in Tyler for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival. Thank you to all of our BBQ Joints, and great sponsors, and you for your continued support of this amazing event. Now, how about we take a look back at this year's festival?

The 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was presented by Patterson Tyler, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan. This year's lineup had something for everyone:

Randy Rogers Band

Casey Donahew

Kolby Cooper

Mark Chesnutt

Treaty Oak Revival

Pony Bradshaw

Since we began the festival in 2014, it's been a privilege to bring so many great BBQ joints and bands to The Brick Streets: Whiskey Myers, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more. That tradition of great music is something that we proudly carried on this year.

In addition to the music, the festival has featured so many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats for attendees. Click here to find your favorite BBQ Joints from this year.

The 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was presented by Patterson Tyler and live on The Optimum Stage.

A big thank you to our partners: Choctaw Casino and Resort, Cavender's, Leslie Cain Realty, Bird Dog Insurance Services, The Plato Group, Altra Federal Credit Union, Pepsi, Starry, Mtn Dew, Pure Leaf, Rockstar Energy Drink, Celsius, Sam Tabler Plumbing, Auto Max Auto Insurance, Pratt Homes, Mission Golf Cars, Red Dirt Hat Co., Exceptional Emergency Center, The Waterpark at the Villages, Marines, Blus Line Fence, Gabriel Ranch, P&D Auto Hail Center.



See a pic you like, feel free to download and share it on your socials. Be sure to tag Callynth Photography (@callynthphotography). See y'all next year!

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '24 Official Photo Gallery