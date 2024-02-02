Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is Officially on Sale, Get Your Tickets Fast

This May folks from Dallas, TX and around the country will descend upon Tyler, TX for the 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.

Tickets are officially on sale as of 10am on February 2nd. As they do every year, we expect them to move fast, especially VIP. Ladies and gentlemen, one more time, your '24 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival lineup:

Randy Rogers Band

Casey Donahew

Kolby Cooper

Mark Chesnutt

Treaty Oak Revival

Pony Bradshaw

Since we began in 2014, it's been a privilege to bring so many great BBQ joints and bands to the brick streets: Whiskey Myers, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more. We look forward to continuing that proud tradition this year.

In addition to the music the festival has featured so many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats for attendees. Click here to see our participating BBQ joints.

A big thank you to all of our partners: Choctaw Casino Grant, Cavender's, Leslie Cain Realty, Bird Dog Insurance.

Remember, this year's festival will be on Saturday May, 4th. You can secure your tickets now right here. We're looking forward to seeing all of you back out on The Brick Streets of Tyler, TX, this spring.

Oh, and if you're craving more Texas and Red Dirt in your life download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world. Be sure to give the pod a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify and anywhere fine pods can be found.