Rocket Will Be Running Circles Around You After You Adopt Him

With a name like Rocket, you bet he's got energy! This handsome guy with his golden tan and black coat and gold eyes are just begging you to stop by the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas and adopt him today.

Once you take the time to go by and meet Rocket, you'll be signing those adoption papers real quick and taking him home with you. Rocket is a two-year-old shepherd and hound mix and weighs approximately seventy pounds. He may be on the larger end of the spectrum, but that doesn't mean he's lazy. Rocket loves to play and is gentle playing around small children and older children too.

Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director says he already knows some basic commands, is crate trained, extremely playful, friendly, like the companion of other dogs and cats too and he never turns down an opportunity to go for a ride in the car!

Rocket has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Rocket call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to ongoning concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

