Ronnie Dunn may one of the most celebrated country voices of all time, but the Brooks & Dunn hitmaker admits he has another talent up his sleeve.

Dunn insists he's a dang good deejay, when the mood is right.

"I do it for parties," Dunn admits in an interview with Taste of Country Nights. "I live by it." The Hall of Famer released his new solo album Re-Dunn in January. It's a collection of country and rock covers that have been important to him throughout his life.

The country legend even leaned on his deejaying know-how when it came time to deliver songs for the duo's recent collaborative project Reboot, which garnered them a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their duet of "Brand New Man" with Luke Combs.

"Someone made the suggestions that maybe we pick three songs — songs that if you had been a Brooks & Dunn fan back in the day, you would listen to if you switched off the country channel and gone over to the classic rock channel," Dunn adds of the album, which also features collaborations with Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and Brett Young. "So it was all easy."

These parties where Dunn shows off his deejaying talents have become quite popular in recent years. Most of them are held in the barn on his Nashville-area property.

"Oh yeah, Reese Witherspoon was there," he says, name-dropping as he recalls a party he hosted after the last CMA Awards.

“I’ve got a playlist — one of the many I call groovy, which dates me I guess,” Dunn says, laughing. “It’s just a hodge-podge mix of all my favorite songs and then I mix them with country, and for the most part, classic rock. Every now and then, you might drop in Metallica or something.”

You go, Ronnie Dunn! So, will he break out his hidden talent on the upcoming Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2020 Tour, which kicks off in St. Louis in May? We can only hope.

Listen to Ronnie Dunn's Interview With ToC Nights: