WATCH: Cody Johnson & Luke Combs Sing The Hell Outta ‘Brand New Man’

They are hands down two of country music's most powerful voices today, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs. If you hadn't heard CoJo will be joining Luke on a few stadium shows this summer, and this weekend we got a little taste of what we can expect.

The Stagecoach Festival is an outdoor country music festival held annually in Indio, California. Various artists attend, whether they be mainstream or relatively unknown, ranging from folk, mainstream country, bluegrass, roots rock, Americana and alternative country. This year a lot of our artists were in town for the show.

Perhaps most notably was Cody Johnson who took the stage with headliner Luke Combs for a cover of the Brooks & Dunn monster smash "Brand New Man." Now, Ronnie Dunn has one of the most powerful voices in country music, ever. Combs and CoJo are two who are taking on that mantle today.

Dude has been steadily dropping stone-cold country covers on us. Back in February he uploaded an amazing version of the Gary Stewart classic "She's Acting single (I'm Drinking Double)," and set the internet ablaze. On March 3rd he uploaded an updated version of the Bruce Robson penned "Travelin' Soldier," and most recently we get an update of the Vince Gill smash "When I Call Your Name."

On top of headlining his own sold out shows and festivals this year, Johnson will also be direct support for what will be three of country music's biggest concerts of '22, as he will be warming folks up in Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle for Luke Combs' stadium concerts. And he'll be playing with Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park in Boston, and Citi Field in New York City later this summer.

Now the question on everyone's mind: where the hell can we get the full version of this cover?

