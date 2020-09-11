Prophets and Outlaws' "Sweet Soft Southern Smile" video was filmed at The Kessler Theater in Historic Oak Cliff just south of Dallas, and it captures a very special moment for two PAO fans. "The band was approached by a fan wanting to propose to his girlfriend at the show and, well, just watch the video..."

Prophets and Outlaws first made their mark in the Texas music scene in 2011 when they released their debut self-titled EP featuring the hit “Soul Shop.” Their first single release and signature song garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube, and over 500,000 streams on Spotify.

PAO's original sound has been deemed “Texas soul,” due to the heavy harmonies and the unique mixing of their country music roots with contemporary soul and R&B. If you haven't checked them out yet, now's the time. The guys have released six critically acclaimed music projects to date.

