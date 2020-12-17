Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke Is Engaged — See the Ring She Got Surprised With

Runaway June's Naomi Cooke is engaged, she revealed on social media Tuesday (Dec. 15). Her fiancé is her boyfriend of the last year and a half, Martin Johnson, the musician behind the John Mayer-endorsed pop-rockers the Night Game as well as emo kingpins Boys Like Girls.

Instagram followers of both performers were likely already aware of the pair's relationship. The couple shared plenty of photos and videos this past winter when Cooke holed up with Johnson in a remote cabin near his New England stomping grounds at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Sunday (Dec. 13), as People reports, the twosome finally made it official. Martin surprised Cooke by popping the question with a massive engagement ring, and, as Cooke relays, it was truly unexpected.

"By the look of my nails, he surprised me," Cooke quips in the photo's caption. Johnson shared the same image on his Instagram for the Night Game, joking, "Mom and Dad are looking to adopt some children."

The engagement couldn't come at a better time for Cooke, who's riding high on her successes with Runaway June. This year, the country music trio have released both a Christmas EP and the single "We Were Rich," taken from the group's 2019 album, Blue Roses.

This month, Runaway June took part in Cracker Barrel's holiday music celebration Sounds of the Season alongside fellow country artists Carrie Underwood and Maddie & Tae. As part of the festive video series, Runaway June performed their Yuletide original, "Christmas on the Radio."

Runaway June Perform "Christmas on the Radio" for Cracker Barrel

Cooke has also lent a hand in her fiancé's current band — at least as far as videography is concerned. The recent music video "I Feel Like Dancing" from the Night Game stars Cooke as a dancefloor darling who mesmerizes Martin. The clip also features some country line dancing.

Who knows what Cooke and Martin will come up with next as they embark on married life together. But it wouldn't be a stretch to anticipate the union will probably end up being very good for music fans.

The Night Game – "I Feel Like Dancing" Music Video