14 Country Singers You Probably Forgot Did Reality TV

Sure, you know Carrie Underwood and Scotty McCreery were on American Idol, and everyone knows Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery got their start on The Voice. But can you name the three major country hitmakers who started on Nashville Star?

Can you name the two Survivor contestants, or the finalist on Amazing Race?

Before ABC (and then CMT) aired a show called Nashville, the Fox network introduced a reality show called Nashville that featured not one, but two now-famous country singers. One of them is arguably the top songwriter of a generation. The other is now part of a nationally syndicated radio show.

You won't find any coaches or judges on this list of country singers you forgot were on reality television. You also won't find anyone from American Idol or The Voice because frankly, who's forgotten how Kellie Pickler got her start? Instead we'll recall shows like The Next, Star Search and Redneck Island.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: