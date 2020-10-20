Rush Says Cancer is Terminal, Expresses Hope

Rush Limbaugh, heard weekdays on 101.7 / 710 KEEL, said during Monday's nationally syndicated radio show that he has suffered a setback in his ongoing treatment for stage 4 lung cancer. Limbaugh was diagnosed with the illness in February of this year.

"...it struck me. It’s been a while. I haven’t updated you on it in a while, and the reason is — and not to be redundant — but I vowed that I was not — I have a phrase for it, and that’s “bleeding on the audience.” Meaning, I’m not gonna come here and complain," said Limbaugh, who has been reticent to talk about his condition or treatment, repeatedly saying he didn't want to "bleed on the audience."

But he brought up the topic as his Monday program opened and what he had to say was stunning. "And at some point you can decide, you know, this medication may be working, but I hate the way I feel every day. I’m not there yet. But it is part and parcel of this. It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over. Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it."

And Limbaugh continued with an update on his situation. "The week before was treatment week. And I got some scans. I don’t get scans every treatment week. The scans did show some progression of cancer. Now, prior to that, the scans had shown that we had rendered the cancer dormant. That’s my phrase for it. We had stopped the growth. It had been reduced, and it had become manageable."

But Rush ended the segment on an upbeat - and inspirational - note. "I know a lot of you out there are going through your own challenges, whether it’s cancer or another medical illness or some other life challenge. Someone told me — I think this is good advice, may be helpful — the only thing that any of us are certain of is right now, today. That’s why I thank God every morning when I wake up.

"I thank God that I did. I try to make it the best day I can no matter what. I don’t look too far ahead. I certainly don’t look too far back. I try to remain committed to the idea what’s supposed to happen, will happen when it’s meant to. I mentioned at the outset of this — the first day I told you — that I have personal relationship with Jesus Christ."

Hear Rush Limbaugh on 101.7 / 710 KEEL Monday through Friday from11 til 2. To read a complete transcript of Rush's Monday remarks, JUST CLICK HERE!