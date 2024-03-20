The Top 10 Safest Places To Live in Texas This Year

You're not going to find any major cities, for example, Dallas, TX, on this list. You're not going to see any medium-sized towns either. In fact, of the Top 10 Safest Cities in Texas this year, I could probably only find one of them on a map, and all have under 30,000 people living in them.

It's true, they're all suburbs or towns, and most I'm not familiar with at all. But, if you're looking to move to one of the safest cities in The Lone Star State, you're going to want to become very familiar with each of the cities on this list.

According to findings by SafeWise, overall Texans aren't as concerned about safety as they have been in the recent past, which is promising. Safety concerns in Texas dropped 14% (from 66% to 57%) in their most recent State of Safety survey. But they also found that Texans are still more concerned about safety than the national average of 47%.

Before we get into the list of the safest cities, a few more interesting findings from SafeWise.

Texas is ranked 12th in states with the highest property crime rates.

63% of Texans are worried that property crime will happen to them (US 52%).

69% of Texans are concerned about package theft (US 53%).

Larceny theft is the biggest form of property crime in Texas.

41% of Texas survey participants use security cameras as property protection (US 26%), making it the most popular form of protection.

67% said they worry about gun violence (US 51%).

11% reported having experience with gun violence (US 12%). That's down 31% from the year before.

Firearms come in fourth as a preferred method of property protection.

Concealed carry firearms are the most used self-defense item.

For the purposes of this report, the terms “dangerous” and “safest” refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data—no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.

All top ten cities reported zero murders.

Eight of the top 10 cities reported zero robberies.

Fairview was the only city that reported no murders, rapes, and robberies.

The Top 10 Safest Cities To Live in Texas This Year

(ranking change +/- from '23)