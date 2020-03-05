Buddy Holly and 9 Other Country Stars Who Died in Plane Crashes

Musicians do an awful lot of traveling, so they run a lot more risk than normal of being involved in accidents. The list of country singers who died in plane crashes includes some of the biggest stars in country music history.

Inclement weather and small planes tend to be a fatal combination. Patsy Cline died in a plane crash that was immortalized in the 1985 film Sweet Dreams, for which Jessica Lange was nominated for an Academy Award. That same accident killed two other popular country singers, and it happened on a small plane in bad weather. One of country music's earliest international stars was killed at the controls of his own private plane during a rainstorm, and another singing star also died due to poor visibility.

One of the singers who died in plane crashes crashed his experimental plane due to running out of fuel, and that's also what caused the crash that killed key members of an influential group. One of country's most enduring superstars lost eight band members in a plane crash.

All but two of the accidents on our list of country singers who died in plane crashes took place while flying to or from shows, many of them in time crunches and at odd hours that commonly wind up being travel hours on the road. Many of them have become the stuff of legends, with rumors and speculation springing up around them that have taken on a life of their own.

Most recently, Montgomery Gentry singer Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash on Sept. 8, 2017, just hours before a planned Montgomery Gentry concert in New Jersey. Flip through the gallery below to learn the details about the deaths of several country singers who died in plane crashes.

Country Singers Who Died in Plane Crashes: