I do believe that most East Texans have already visited Miranda Lambert's Pink Pistol boutique in her hometown of Lindale, TX. But if not, gentlemen, you now have ZERO reason to ever go!

This week, Miranda's dad, Rick Lambert, became the confused face of a brand-new, hilarious viral "commercial" for his daughter's store. Which lets us guys know there is a section for us at this woman's boutique. Unfortunately, it's not one that's filled with Miranda-inspired tees or cowboy boots aimed at us.

Miranda Lambert's Lindale Pink Pistol's New Spokesman

Miranda Lambert's Pink Pistol boutique is famously made for women. But we are now stopping short of saying "women only" because there is a section for us... and it's at the cash register, it's the credit card machine.

If you didn't know, the Pink Pistol in Lindale is located on Miranda Lambert Way, right there in her hometown. The store moved to its new location back in 2016, and inside you'll find all things Miranda.

Back to Miranda's dad, who just made a fun cameo in one of the store's newest videos. In it, the camera pans to him, and he says, "I'm here in the Pink Pistol, but where's the men's section?" Then the camera pans to the cashier, who holds up the credit card reader and tells him that "It's right here."

So, it turns out the only thing for men at the Pink Pistol is the fun task of paying for their wife, girlfriend, or daughter's Miranda shopping spree. Which may be true, but I still recommend stopping in sometime for a visit anyway. It's a pretty cool place for all country music fans.