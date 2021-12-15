Smith County Precinct One Fallout: Licenses Suspended, One Fired

We told you a month ago about the arrests of a Smith County constable and 2 of his employees on various charges including Theft of Property (between $750-$2,500) by a Public Servant, Official Oppression, and Abuse of Official Capacity.

The fallout and repercussions from this incident are now beginning.

Smith County

According to KLTV, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, has summarily suspended the peace officer licenses of LaQuenda Banks, Derrick Holman, and Constable Curtis Harris under TCOLE administrative rules pending the outcome of their criminal proceedings. One of the officers, LaQuenda Banks, has also been fired.

Former deputy constable Laquenda Banks was terminated on Dec. 3

Smith County Jail

In an ironic twitst, on the same day the trio had their licenses suspended, the termination letter for Banks was signed by Constable Curtis T. Harris who is also alleged to be involved in the incident.

There is no termination paperwork filed for the Smith County deputy constable Derrick Holman.

Smith County Jail

Holman, at this time remains employed by as a Smith County deputy, but he can not exercise authority as a peace officer, during this time.

Constable Harris' fate to be determined soon

Smith County Jail

The KLTV report went on to add that because Constable Harris is a constitutionally elected official, the suspension of his law enforcment license does not remove him from that office or prevent him from exercising the authority afforded him as the elected constable. A removal proceeding would be initiated at the county level soon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Thinkstock

According to an arrest affidavit, Constable Harris instructed deputies Banks and Holman to turn off their body cameras during the execution of an eviction on Oct. 18. But, Banks allegedly turned the camera on when she was turning it off, and later turned it off when she thought she was turning it on. The camera footage gives evidence of the alleged thefts and investigators went on to add that the trio made off with several items including watches, a box of ammunition, sunglasses, makeup, a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, diploma, birth certificate and Social Secuity card and $750 in cash.

These Fifteen Suspects Were Booked Into The Smith County Jail Last Week Law enforcement in East Texas continue to do their job and take criminals off the street.

[PHOTOS] Stunning New Smith County Courthouse Plan Blends Traditional and Modern It's truly stunning. As you'll see in the photos, the new Smith County Courthouse will blend traditional with modern, the old with the new, and the past with the present and the future.