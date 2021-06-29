Sugar Daddy Scams Are on the Rise in Texas

Get our free mobile app

When we talk about scams we usually hear about the IRS and Social Security scams and most recently, the Stimulus check scams. What could be next? How about the Sugar Daddy Scam! Yes, you heard me right, this is a thing.

WHAT IS THE SUGAR DADDY SCAM?

According to the FBI, scammers are targeting female college students and older women by offering them money in exchange for friendship and companionship. This is absolutely true as my daughter has been contacted a few different times by men asking for a friend and the term 'sugar daddy' was used in those messages. Here is where the scamming part of the operations starts.

HERE IS HOW THE SCAM WORKS:

The 'sugar daddy' in question will ask their victim for their routing and account number and make it very clear that they will not go through any third-party apps like Cashapp, Venmo etc. If they're not willing to go through those third-party apps then there's a good chance they just want to scam you by getting your bank information. Another way is if the 'sugar daddy' tells you that they need you to send them 5-10 dollars before they send you any money so they know they can trust you-also another way to get scammed. JUST TO BE SAFE, DON'T EVER GIVE OUT ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION!

THEY TRIED TO SCAM MY DAUGHTER:

'Sugar Daddy' scammers have reached out to my daughter a few times. I asked her if she had any of the messages saved and she said, 'yes.' She actually sent me screenshots of the scammer's attempting to take her money. SEE THE PHOTO BELOW. As you can see, it is very unsettling.

