‘Supergirl’ Will End After Season 6

The Girl of Steel is flying off into the sunset.

The CW and Warner Bros. TV announced today that they have decided to end Supergirl after its upcoming sixth season. The third series in the Arrowverse launched in 2015 on CBS, before transitioning to The CW with its second season. On Instagram, star Melissa Benoist posted her emotional response to the news:

To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless... I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.

Arrow, which launched the current DC TV universe, came to an end in January of this year. Even without it and Supergirl, the Arrowverse will still continue into the future. The CW also has series for The Flash, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow. They’ve also announced a Supergirl spinoff about Superman and Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, which is scheduled to debut in the near future.

Here’s Melissa Benoist’s full post on the news. The sixth season of the show is expected to air in 2021: