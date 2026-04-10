(KNUE-FM) Golf fans in Texas are getting excited as ticket registration is now open for the 2027 PGA Championship in Frisco. According to KVUE, ticket registration for the 2027 golf major is now open and there will be lots of people trying to get tickets.

How to Register for 2027 PGA Championship Tickets

The 2027 PGA Championship will be hosted at Fields Ranch East in Frisco which opened in 2023.

The major will take place from May 17-23, and Texans are excited because this will be the first major championship held in the DFW area since 1963 and the first major played in Texas since the 1969 U.S. Open at Houston’s Championship Golf Club.

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How Many Fans Are Expected in Frisco

It’s estimated that more than 200,000 people from across the Lone Star State and the nation will attend the 2027 championship. The major golf event will reach around 500 million homes in 170 countries worldwide.

Organizers for the event say that early registration for ticket purchasing is strongly recommended due to the high demand for PGA of America major championship events.

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What Is Included With PGA Championship Tickets

If you want to register you can do that now through May 18. All purchased tickets also include complimentary food and nonalcoholic beverages at concession stands around the course.

The PGA of America also made the announcement that ticketed adults can bring up to two children ages 15 and under onto the grounds free of charge. Certain U.S. military members are also eligible for tickets for themselves and one guest.

If you’re interested in attending the 2027 event, make sure you register for tickets now.

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