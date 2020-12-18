Taco Bell is Bringing Back Bacon Club Chalupa and Two More Menu Favorites

Is this what people mean by a give and take relationship?

Our relationship with Taco Bell may not be healthy in a lot of ways, but there is no way in hell we will ever break up. Although the fast food giant has broken our hearts countless times by taking our favorite food items off the menu - they always seem to come running back with them. Smooth Taco Bell, real smooth.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Call it a Christmas miracle, or just good timing, either way it is happening. Taco Bell is bringing back three popular menu items. Put your hands together and welcome back,

Bacon Club Chalupa

Nacho Fries

$1 Loaded Nacho Taco

All of the above will be available at a Taco Bell near you on Christmas Eve. I really don't think I have had any of these items. My go to at Taco Bell is more often than not some kind of nachos dish. From what I have read, the Bacon Club Chalupa is the bomb. Did you even know there is a 'Bring Back the Bacon Club Chalupa' Facebook page? There is. Followers of this 'chalupa cult' have been spreading the good word for the last five years, and now their hard work and dedication has finally paid off. Nicely done.