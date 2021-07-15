Texans Have Spoken and Rainbow Sherbet is Our Favorite Ice Cream

We're half-way through National Ice Cream Month and I'm really just now getting started on the celebration.

Blue Bell announced its new flavor earlier in the week and Coconut Cream Pie is now available in both the half gallon and pint size for a limited time - and yes, I've already enjoyed several helpings.

According to Outer Banks Vacation, Red-white-and-blue Firecracker popsicles finished third on a list of each state's favorite Ice Cream Truck Treats, grabbing seven states, including Texas, plus D.C.

I'm personally more of a Choco Taco fan, which finished second on this list with eight states. The Klondike Bar was the clear winner with nine states picking that as their favorite Ice Cream Truck Treat.

So far all of the above info sounds pretty good and accurate to me, so when I saw that Rainbow Sherbet was picked as the favorite ice cream flavor here in Texas, I was very surprised to say the least.

The grocery delivery service Instacart pulled data from across the country to determine each state's favorite ice cream flavor. Here in the great state of Texas it's Rainbow Sherbet.

If you're scratching your head right now in bewilderment, I feel ya. I've forgotten Rainbow Sherbet was even a flavor till I saw this article. Apparently Rainbow Sherbet is also the most popular flavor in Arkansas, Kansas, and Montana.

The clear cut winner was Moose Tracks - rich, fudgy ice cream with a vanilla ice cream base, chocolate fudge swirls, and peanut butter cups. Moose Tracks picked up 12 states, and really it should have been 13 as I'm sure that us Texans just want to separate ourselves from the rest of the country.

Whatever the case, I'll stick with my person favorite: plain ol vanilla.

Happy National Ice Cream Month!

