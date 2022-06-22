Rainbow Sherbet? Really? That’s Texas’ Favorite Ice Cream? I May Move!

Get our free mobile app

It's officially summer y'all! But if you go by the weather we've experienced lately, it's been summer for like the last month! On the first day of summer yesterday (June 21st), I learned something about the great state of Texas, something that just might have me moving from the state that I've called home pretty much all of my life.

Ice cream. Ice cream could have me leaving Texas!

When the temperatures around here start heating the asphalt to the point it wants to melt itself, we often turn to ice cream to get some relief and cool our throats off for a bit. Everyone has a favorite flavor of ice cream. My personal favorite is Blue Bell Vanilla Bean, but there are others that are right up there on par with vanilla bean. Rocky Road, Cookies And Cream, Peppermint, Birthday Cake, or even Wedding Cake (thanks Blue Bell)!

Well here's what Instacart did. Since vanilla is the most purchased ice cream across the nation, they dug a little deeper and compared which ice cream flavor each state buys the most compared to the national average and they found out that Rainbow Sherbet was the most popular ice cream flavor in the state of Texas. Rainbow sherbet? Really? Come on now, who's eating that stuff?!

Is sherbet really ice cream though?

I have to question this survey's results because technically sherbet isn't ice cream. When I Googled 'Is sherbet ice cream' I got the following result:

Sherbet (pronounced SHER-bet) falls in between sorbet and ice cream and includes dairy ingredients (in small amounts, about 1-2%), but it is distinctly different from ice cream in flavor and texture.

So I have to cry foul on this because sherbet is distinctly different and yes, it does have a different texture and taste than regular ice cream. Apparently, though Instacart found that rainbow sherbet is also popular in Arkansas, Montana, and Kansas.

Here are the states that I'm willing to relocate to, simply based on their favorite flavors:

Louisiana because of birthday cake ice cream

Arizona because of Rocky Road

Although I may not go out and rent a moving truck over this, I will go ahead and stock up now on my favorite ice cream flavors! Get ready for National Ice Cream Day on July 18th. On July 18th I'll have a triple scoop sugar cone filled with Vanilla Bean, Rocky Road, and Birthday Cake ice cream!

