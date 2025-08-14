(KNUE-FM) My entire life, I've been hearing stories about Bigfoot. Quite a few alleged 'sightings' happened here in Texas.

Some of those were in East Texas, including Lufkin and Mount Pleasant.

For whatever reason, I've never been specifically drawn to this particular legend. For some, it is a point of deep fascination.

It has fascinated people for so long, and the Bigfoot legend has had a significant impact on our culture and folklore. The mystery and potential adventure of spotting Bigfoot is a likely motivation.

Hey, I get it. I'm still hoping to see a unicorn.

And the fascination increases with each reported encounter of note. Surprisingly, numerous alleged sightings have been noted in Texas. There are even Bigfoot festivals and events, which have been a tourism draw, as each sighting seems to come with its local spin.

Where Has Bigfoot Been Spotted in Texas?

And sightings have occurred in various geographic locales, from the swampier areas to the more forest-type settings one might expect.

On top of that, myriad documentaries, books, and even podcasts are centered around the legend of Bigfoot--including here in Texas.

At the same time, while some are believers, some are vehement in their skepticism that Bigfoot even exists.

Are Texans Really Seeing Bigfoot or Something Else?

Despite one's beliefs regarding the existence of Bigfoot, it's still captivating to read about some of the more notable alleged Bigfoot sightings in Texas.

bigfoot toy

The Most Famous Bigfoot Sightings in Texas History

The more reports we read or hear about regarding a tall, hairy, humanoid creature, the more people seem to want to investigate.

Be sure and check out the video taken in East Texas of a Bigfoot allegedly screaming as the sun goes down at the end of the photos--that'll give you chills.

OK, but what about these alleged sightings in Texas? Here's a look at 10 that have garnered quite a bit of interest:

