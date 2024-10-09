The Texas Bigfoot Hunt: Recent Sightings and Stories in the Lone Star State

My entire life I've been hearing stories about Bigfoot. Quite a few alleged 'sightings' happened here in Texas.

For whatever reason, I've never been specifically drawn to this particular legend. For some, it is a point of deep fascination. It has fascinated people for so long, the Bigfoot legend has had a significant impact on our culture and folklore. The mystery and potential adventure of spotting Bigfoot is a likely motivation.

Hey, I get it. I'm still hoping to see a unicorn.

And the fascination increases with each reported encounter of note. Surprisingly, numerous alleged sightings have been noted in Texas. There are even Bigfoot festivals and events, which have been a tourism draw, as each sighting seems to come with its local spin.

And sightings have occurred in various geographic locales, from the swampier areas to the more forest-type settings one might expect.

On top of that, myriad documentaries, books, and even podcasts are centered around the legend of Bigfoot--including here in Texas.

At the same time, while some are believers, some are vehement in their skepticism that Bigfoot even exists.

Despite one's beliefs regarding the existence of Bigfoot, it's still captivating to read about some of the more notable alleged Bigfoot sightings in Texas. And the more reports we read or hear about regarding a tall, hairy, humanoid creature, the more people seem to want to investigate.

Be sure and check out the video taken in East Texas of a Bigfoot allegedly screaming as the sun goes down at the end of the photos--that'll give you chills.

OK, but what about these alleged sightings in Texas? Here's a look at 10 that have garnered quite a bit of interest:

As promised, here is the video of an alleged Bigfoot screaming in East Texas as dusk settles. Yikes.

Ready to go for a long hike in the woods? (LOL.)

