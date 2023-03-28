Texas Clothing Trends But Googled, Which Came Out On Top?

Ah Texas style. It seems pretty simple some times does it not? Everyone on in the state at least owns a cowboy hat somewhere in their home, at least we think they do.

But there's various styles across the nation. We see all different types of attire in the Lone Star State everyday. But how does one decide to what to wear?

For some, they just look at their clothes in the closet and make the decision there. Some plan out their outfits across the week. Others head online to see if there's any that many are wearing. Who doesn't love a good clothing trend after all?

But what made it onto the metaphorical clothing rack? We turn to the one website we all use every day.

Texas Outfit Trends, But Googled

Fashion Company Boohoo gathered the data to reveal what we as Texans are looking for in attire choices. So without further ado, let's take a look at the collected statistics to discover Texas style trends.

So what topped the charts in Texas? Here's the top 5 revealed, with help from CBS 19:

-Cowboy boots
-Loafers
-Chelsea boots
-Graphic t-shirts
-Puffer jackets

Alright, let's just state for the record, the fact that cowboy boots were in the top results is fantastic. But to be truthful, there really aren't any surprises here. Could you imagine if something like clown shoes appeared on the list?

What else should have made the list? Let us know by by sending us a message using the chat feature on our FREE station app!

