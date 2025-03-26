(KNUE-FM) I don't consider myself any kind of gun expert, but I do have several firearms in my home near Tyler, Texas. Because of that, I like to keep myself knowledgeable regarding Texas gun laws.

Many people in Texas are at least somewhat familiar with the open carry and concealed handgun laws.

Stay Informed: Essential Texas Gun Laws Every Owner Should Know

At the same time, some of the most knowledgeable gun owners may find there are laws, policies, and considerations when it comes to gun ownership in Texas they didn't know.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Texas Gun Laws that you may not have known previously.

Essential Texas Gun Laws Everyone Should Know Canva Essential Texas Gun Laws Everyone Should Know

I wasn't aware of these Texas Gun Laws Regarding Foster Homes

Yes, foster parents can own guns. However, according to Texas Law, the gun must never be accessible to children in the home, and guns must be stored in a separate place from ammunition.

What Are the Essential Gun Laws in Texas Where There Are Mental Health Concerns?

If a court has declared a Texas citizen to be 'mentally incompetent,' or if an individual has been involuntarily committed to a mental institution, that citizen is temporarily prohibited from having a firearm or purchasing a firearm in the state of Texas.

However, depending on the circumstances, a court can mandate a longer restriction.

What is License Reciprocity?

If a person is moving to the Lone Star State or even just traveling from somewhere else, they should make sure to check on licensing agreements in a given situation. That being said, concealed handgun licenses from several other U.S. states are recognized in Texas.

What Does Texas Law Say Regarding Antique Guns or Even Replicas?

Texas penal law does not classify antique guns or replicas as 'firearms.' Thus, even those who aren't allowed by law to own more modern firearms are allowed to own or have them.

Are you familiar with the Preemption Law?

This means local governments are prohibited from enacting or enforcing gun laws with more restrictions than the Texas state law. This ensures a more uniform gun law across Texas.

Felon in Possession of a Firearm Under Texas Law

Many people are aware that convicted felons are not allowed to possess or own a firearm.

How is this different in Texas?

In the Lone Star State, five years after a convicted felon has fulfilled the sentence for which they were convicted—including probation or parole restrictions—they can possess a firearm—but only at their residence.

What Does the Texas Law Say about Guns on School Grounds?

For the record, it is illegal to carry a firearm when on school property--generally. Of course, there are exceptions to many rules. An exception here? A school district is allowed to authorize specific people to possess and carry a gun at our Texas schools.

Some of you have probably heard about the Castle Doctrine.

You may be familiar with this doctrine. I was, but I confess I wasn't aware it was called this. As one might gather from context, the Castle Doctrine means citizens of Texas possess the right to protect themselves when they are inside their house, in their vehicle, or at their workplace—including the use of deadly force.

Transport of Firearms

There's a good chance you were already aware that you may travel with firearms in vehicles. Something that may surprise you? It's not required by law to keep the firearm concealed IF it is not easy to access and isn't what might be considered in 'plain view.'

What About Those Signs You May Have Seen That Say: 'NO GUNS'

There's a chance you may have noticed signs posted at some Texas businesses prohibiting open carry or concealed guns at their business.

Here's the thing: Texas has rather strict laws regarding how these signs must be mounted. If these aren't followed to the letter, the signs are likely not considered enforceable under Texas law.

Want to delve deeper into other gun-related topics as they apply to Texas? Check out the Texas State Law Library.

