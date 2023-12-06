We should all feel very privileged to live in a free country and call the state of Texas home. We are so fortunate every single day, although those freedoms were earned by so many brave men and women who fought for our country and there are still so many that are serving this country right now that deserve so much respect. We wanted to highlight one Texas hero and shine the spotlight on her and what she is currently doing for our country.

Chief Petty Officer Chereigne Smith is a native of Tyler, Texas and is currently serving in the U.S. Navy as she is assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian, which is where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. She is extremely brave and works hard every day to become the best at what she does. Chief Petty Officer Smith graduated from Del Valle High School in 2009 and has been in the Navy for the past 12 years.

Why Did Chief Petty Officer Chereigne Smith Choose the Military?

“In honor of my deceased parents, Emmett and Cindy Smith, who were also Navy veterans, I joined because of them and to better my life with the best opportunities available,” said Smith.

Thank You to All Military Members

We wanted to take the time to highlight Chief Petty Officer Chereigne Smith as she is a real Texas hero. And a huge thank you to each and every person who reads this that has served this country, you are appreciated more than you know.

