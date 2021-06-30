Texas Man Believed to Have Shot Ex-Wife 4 Times Free on Bond

You fight like hell to get out of an abusive relationship, just to have the same problem continue to follow you. That's what happened to one Texas woman, who's now recovering in a hospital bed.

According to a report from ABC 13, Harris County investigators believe Aaron Wright, 42, broke into his ex wife's home and shot her four times as their four children slept.

The shooting happened at approximately 3 AM on Monday, June 28th, the same day the pair was scheduled to appear in court for a child custody hearing. Wright was arrested and charged for burglary and aggravated assault, but by Tuesday evening he was free on a $175,000 bond.

Video surveillance shows a man, presumably Wright, and a woman, possibly Wright's girlfriend, outside of his ex wife Andrea's home just before the shooting and fleeing the scene just minutes later. Harris County police did not arrest Wright's girlfriend, and are working to verify her involvement.

Wright is accused of finding the electrical box at his ex-wife's home and using it to cut off the power. Investigators say Wright then entered the home through a back window and proceeded to shoot his ex-wife four times.

Andrea previously had a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband in 2020, but a judge denied her application for a permanent order. Court records report that the couple divorced in 2019.

Despite two years of divorce, and each person having a new significant other, it appears that Aaron is not finished tormenting his ex-wife. A gofundme has been set up for Andrea by her best friend to help with medical bills. Andrea has undergone multiple surgeries, including one for her femur, which was shattered when she was shot.

Again, this man is free on bond and in the streets while his ex-wife suffers and pushes through recovery. I'm not a lawyer, but I definitely think Aaron Wright should be facing attempted murder charges instead of just aggravated assault.

