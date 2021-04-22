Texas Takes Several Spots on 150 Best Places to Live List

Texas is a great state to live in. We're friendly, we know how to relax and have fun, we don't have to pay a state income tax. It's pretty sweet to be a Texan. Now of course, I certainly am a bit biased just because I am a life long Texan. However, a new list just backs up how great it is to live in Texas with several cities making the top 150 list.

Get our free mobile app

A new list from Us News and World Report has the best 150 cities to live in. Texas cities take up several spots, including the number three overall spot, Austin. The basis of the list included stats from the United States Census Bureau, F.B.I., Department of Labor and other sources. That information was put into different indexes which was then given weighting based on a public survey. You can see all the information here.

Using all of the above information, the organization was able to compile their list. Here's how Texas cities ranked in the top 150.

3. Austin

24. Dallas - Ft. Worth

27. Houston

41. San Antonio

110. Killeen

122. Corpus Christi

124. Beaumont

130. El Paso

136. McAllen

138. Brownsville

Unfortunately, no East Texas cities were listed in this top 150 list. But, I think we can all agree that we live in a great part of Texas. Tyler, despite the packed traffic, is full of retail and plenty of great places to eat. Longview is a great city if you are an artist. There a so many lakes that are great for whatever fishing you enjoy.