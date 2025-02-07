(Houston, Texas) - These topics have been discussed in Texas for years, should the Lone Star State be the next to legalize medical marijuana and add casinos and gambling? It seems like most Texans are ready for both to be accessible here in Texas.

We All Know Money Is Leaving Texas

While it’s exciting to hear about all of the big businesses that are moving to Texas, bringing great jobs to our home state.

According to KVUE, there was a new poll done by the University of Houston that shows Texans want to legalize casinos and loosen the laws around marijuana.

Poll Results When Texans Were Asked About Marijuana and Casinos

The university used a sample size of 1,000 people and found that nearly 80% of all people supported expanding medical marijuana.

There were about 75% of people who supported the idea of building resort casinos, that number grew when people were asked about online and in-person sports betting in Texas.

We know that Texans can drive to states around us if they want to gamble at a casino, and there are some states where they can buy marijuana.

But if they choose to bring that marijuana back into Texas, they would be breaking the law.

Marijuana and Casinos Not Moving Quickly in Texas

To get either looser restrictions on marijuana or to add casinos to Texas, it would take both Republicans and Democrats to support these measures, which isn’t likely in this legislative session.

It’s interesting to hear that so many people in Texas would like to see these things available here, yet we are so far away from either becoming a reality in Texas.

