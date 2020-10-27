The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog Is Back

It's about the only good thing coming out of 2020 right now, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is available again.

KFC's famous 11 herbs and spices firelog could be burning in your fireplace or firepit this fall. For a third year now, you can take your party guests to KFC without actually going to KFC with the KFC Firelog. You and your party guests can be sitting by a warm crackling fire in your fireplace letting the aroma of those famous 11 herbs and spices that KFC uses to fry up their chicken fill your home. It only took KFC and Enviro-Log® a couple of months to come up with the perfect blend of 100% recycled materials to pull this off and make your home smell like a KFC restaurant.

The five pound logs are being sold through Walmart.com for a limited time for $15.88.

KFC Firelog via Amazon

KFC points out that by burning this log in your fireplace, you could attract some bears and wildlife along with some hungry neighbors and leave you craving for fried chicken! The firelog has a very tempting aroma. The description online at Walmart goes on to say,

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log is designed to make your home smell like fried chicken and feel as warm as an Extra Crispy drumstick at the bottom of a KFC bucket of fried chicken. May result in a craving for fried chicken. We know the firelog smells great, but please do not attempt to eat it. Please do not put your face directly into the fire in attempt to smell fried chicken!

Once lit, the firelog will burn for two and an half to three hours and is best enjoyed with family, friends and KFC's fried chicken.

I believe this would also make for the perfect white elephant gift exchange gift with friends or co-workers.