The Largest Buc-ee’s in the World Will Not Be in Texas Anymore

Everything is bigger in Texas.

Seems ironic that the iconic phrase was reportedly coined by a journalist from New York. Regardless of its origin, in many cases it is spot on.

The world's largest rattlesnake statue - Freer, Texas

The world's largest pecan sculpture - Seguin, Texas

Largest bass drum - Big Bertha at the University of Texas

Largest Dalmatian hydrant - Beaumont

The world's largest convenience store - Buc-ee's in New Braunfels

As of this posting, New Braunfels' 68,000 square feet beaver hot spot is still the biggest in the chain, however not for long.

Over the past few years, Buc-ee's has been expanding. First, they were expanding their brand through the Lone Star State. Then, the Texas business decided to see how things would go in other states along the South such as Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. So, I guess it was just a matter of time before a bigger Buc-ee's would be built.

That Time is Now

Buc-ee's will be opening two new stores in Tennessee soon. One of those will be near Sevierville, Tennessee, off of Interstate-40. That's just east of Knoxville and just north of Dollywood. Once completed, this massive convenience store will have120 fueling positions, EV Charging stations, a car wash over 250 feet long, scores of sparkling bathroom stalls, and row after row of Beaver Nuggets.

The Buc-ee's in Sevierville, Tennessee will cover around 75,000 square feet, making it approximately 10 percent larger than the store in New Braunfels. The Buc-ee's in Katy, Texas boasts a car wash that is 255 feet long, so maybe we can keep that record in Texas.

The City of New Braunfels has even gone to social media to express their sadness at no longer being number one.



Oh well, records are made to be broken...right? Maybe in a few years, when all this I-69 construction is done in East Texas, the newest and biggest Buc-ee's might be located in Angelina or Nacogdoches County.