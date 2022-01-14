The heartbreaking saga of a young Texas State student who went missing over a year ago continues.

If you'd like to get more of the backstory, you can also get more of the backstory over this past year, as well. Access all of those via this article from several weeks ago. And also here.

In addition to the efforts of the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, the Landry family has also hired a private investigator who used to be an FBI agent. He has offered his service to them at no charge.

But after seven searches and a bid to get a geo-fencing warrant that was not granted, the Landry family is hoping that the Texas Attorney General will take over the investigation into their son's disappearance.

By the way, the petition to get that geo-fencing warrant has reached almost 16,000 signatures at this point.

Get our free mobile app

There will be a meeting with the Texas Attorney General later this month, according to an online social media page focused on this case.

One of the administrators of this page said "things are very quiet right now on Jason's case. It appears that nothing new is happening in Caldwell County. However, the Texas Attorney General's Cold Case Division has let us know that they're going to be meeting with Caldwell County authorities later this month to look at Jason's case. Please pray that the meeting occurs and that it will be successful."

An update from the page also added that they've added solar lights to Jason's 'Missing Person' banners so they can be better seen at night.

It's hard to even imagine what the Landry family must be going through right now. From what we understand from research, losing a child is one of, if not THE, hardest thing a person can walk through in this life. Sending them much love.

19 Fugitives Wanted by the FBI With Ties to Texas Take a look at these fugitives, some have rewards of up to $5 million dollars.

The 17 East Texans Who are Currently Sitting on Death Row Although dates for execution have not yet been set, some of those East Texans on this list have been there for a long time--surprisingly long, actually.