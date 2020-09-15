The Mandalorian Season Two Trailer is Here and it’s Glorious

The Mandalorian alone is worth the subscription to Disney+. Even if you are not a Star Wars fan, the show is a fantastic space adventure. Getting to smile at anything Baby Yoda, err, I'm sorry, The Child (the only name he's given in the show) does is certainly a plus (pun intended), too.

If you followed the first season of The Mandalorian, you got to witness the tale of a space bounty hunter who has been tasked with retrieving a package and then deliver it to the Empire. But, The Mandalorian violates the rule of any bag man and he looks in the "bag." He discovers the ever adorable Baby Yoda and changes the course of his adventure.

As we look into season two, it appears that The Mandalorian has been tasked with returning Baby Yoda to the Jedi. The Jedi, of course, are not exactly friendly with the bounty hunters. (See Boba Fett in the prequels and original trilogy) Along the way, The Mandalorian faces others who want to take The Child away. He will obviously disagree and tensions will rise.

Season two of The Mandalorian will debut October 30 on Disney+. I need to take a moment and rewatch the first season because A) it's just so good and B) to get a little refresher before taking in the newest adventure.