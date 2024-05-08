The Meet & Greet Gallery: Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’24

It's Wednesday, but is anyone else's feet still sore from a great day of BBQ and live music last weekend? The 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was another massive success.

Thank you to all of our BBQ Joints, and great sponsors, and to you for your continued support of this amazing event. And to all of our lucky meet-and-greet winners, this is the post you've been looking for, we've got your pics below.

Patterson Tyler Patterson Tyler loading...

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was presented by Patterson Tyler, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan. This year's lineup had something for everyone: Randy Rogers Band, Casey Donahew, Kolby Cooper, Mark Chesnutt, Treaty Oak Revival, and Pony Bradshaw.

Since the festival started in 2014, it's been a privilege to bring so many great bands to The Brick Streets: Whiskey Myers, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more.

In addition to the music, the festival has featured so many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats for attendees. Click here to find your favorite BBQ Joints from this year.

The 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was presented by Patterson Tyler and live on The Optimum Stage.

A big thank you to our partners: Choctaw Casino and Resort, Cavender's, Leslie Cain Realty, Bird Dog Insurance Services, The Plato Group, Altra Federal Credit Union, Pepsi, Starry, Mtn Dew, Pure Leaf, Rockstar Energy Drink, Celsius, Sam Tabler Plumbing, Auto Max Auto Insurance, Pratt Homes, Mission Golf Cars, Red Dirt Hat Co., Exceptional Emergency Center, The Waterpark at the Villages, Marines, Blus Line Fence, Gabriel Ranch, P&D Auto Hail Center.



See your pic, it's yours. Feel free to download and share it on your socials. Thanks to Alfred Mathis with JSM Photography for the Randy Rogers and Kolby Cooper M&G shots, and Zach Morris for the Casey Donahew shots.

And a big congratulations to the newly engaged Dee Mendez and Amanda Sebastian, Dee popped the question in front of Randy Rogers who may've been more surprised than Amanda. Congrats you two!

