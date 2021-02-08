The Super Bowl Commercial About Oat Milk Sucked. Bad.

I'm not much of a sports fan and I usually only watch the Super Bowl to try to fit in with the rest of the human race and for, of course, the commercials.

This year, the worst commercial has got to be the one for Oatly, dairy-free oat milk, which features the company's CEO Toni Petersson playing the most obnoxious song I've ever heard, on his keyboard, in the middle of a field.

I honestly felt my face get hot with embarrassment for him. It was like watching a comedian bomb on stage in front of you. It was awkward. It was uncomfortable. It made everyone in the room cringe. We did not understand if it was ironically bad for humor's sake, or if it was just bad. If it was supposed to be intentionally bad, the joke was lost on us all and we spent the next 15 minutes ripping on how awful it was.

He just kept singing "Wow wow no cow" over and over. His voice is reminiscent of a cat in heat trying to get out of the house. It was god-awful.

Was this some kind of marketing ploy to sell more oat milk? A commercial so bad no one will ever forget it? Or did this guy actually think he had a great idea for a song? Will Oatly be laughing all the way to the bank?

Who knows. Every second the commercial played, I wanted to punch him in the face. He's probably some kind of genius and I'm just jealous, but I still feel violated, and I'm not ready to forgive yet.

Do you think any of the other commercials were worse? Are you going to rush out to buy some oat milk anytime soon? Leave us a comment below or on our Facebook page with your thoughts on the commercial.

