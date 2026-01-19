(Tyler, Texas) - As we saw over the weekend, we're one step closer to knowing who will be playing in Super Bowl LX. In the National Football Conference (NFC), it's an NFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. In the American Football Conference (AFC), it's the New England Patriots versus the Denver Broncos.

It'll be a 30th year without the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl (KNUE) but there will be a Texas, and more specifically an East Texas, connection to this year's Super Bowl in California, the Tyler Junior College (TJC) Apache Belles. The world famous drill team has a connection to the Super Bowl that dates back to 1972. 2026 will mark the team's third performance at the big game.

TJC Apache Belles at Super Bowl LX

The Apache Bells history with the Super Bowl dates to 1972. That year they performed at Super Bowl VI in New Orleans between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, which the Cowboys won 24-3. Before the massive concert productions we have now, their performance was the highlight of the big game.

The Apaches Belles returned to New Orleans in 1978 for Super Bowl XII which featured the Dallas Cowboys versus the Denver Broncos. The Cowboys won their second Super Bowl trophy beating the Broncos 27-10. The Belles performed at halftime of that game, too.

TJC Apache Belles to Perform Pre-Game of Super Bowl LX

For this year's trip to the Super Bowl, the Belles will be performing during pre-game festivities as the opening act for the Chainsmokers (KLTV). The team found out about the trip just a couple of weeks ago. No word yet on if their performance will be televised. We'll just have to watch all the pre-game coverage on February 8 to see.

