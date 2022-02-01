There is no doubt that we have all been feeling like life is just more expensive lately. But that is one of those things that is out of our control, but just because we are all seeing things cost more doesn't mean we have the right to steal items. Well, someone forgot to tell the suspect in the photos this information because recently the City of Tyler Police Department recently took to social media to post about this guy who has stolen items from multiple Lowe's Hardware Stores.

At this time law enforcement doesn't know who this suspect is but that is where they need your help. The Tyler Police Department is asking the public to take a long look at not only the suspect in this case but the box truck he is using when pulling off these crimes. It's only a matter of time until the suspect or the vehicle are identified but officers want it to happen before anything else is stolen.

The Crime Goes Beyond Just Theft

As if stealing from a business isn't bad enough this suspect is also using someone else's identity and a stolen credit card so store employees don't realize there is any problem when the suspect is loading up all the merchandise. This suspect has already visited multiple Lowe's stores, hopefully he is held responsible for his actions very soon.

If You Have Details Regarding This Hardware Store Thief

If you can help identify the suspect please contact Detective Thedford at 903-531-1026 or you can call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

