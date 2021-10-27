Joe Exotic Is Back In New ‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer

Netflix’s smash hit docuseries Tiger King is back with a brand new season this November, and by the looks of the trailer, it’s going to be one wild ride. Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and Jeff Lowe are back in front of the camera, but this time, Exotic is behind bars.

Check out the preview clip below, which is soundtracked by a rousing rendition of “Maybe This Time” from the musical Cabaret. The lyrics are frighteningly fitting, no?

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America's most notorious big cat owners,” reads Netflix's official synopsis. “Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

It's hard not to look back on the first season of Tiger King with a sense of nostalgia. When the tell-all series first arrived on the platform in March 2020, a good deal of the world was at home in quarantine due to the spread of covid-19. Millions of viewers collectively gasped in disbelief as the shocking truths behind the exotic cat industry were exposed. Another season a full year and a half after the first feels a little bit like overkill, but the truth is, we'll all be pressing play.

All five episodes of Tiger King Season 2 arrive on Netflix November 17.

The Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever According to the streaming service, these are the most popular series — based on their total view hours per title in their first 28 days of release on Netflix